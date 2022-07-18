Lake Mills duo play on winning Gold Team at WSCA All-Star Game

MADISON — The Gold Team edged the Blue Team in penalty kicks to win the 2022 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association boys All-Star Game contested at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, July 16.

Lake Mills forward Jailen Ortega and midfielder Brayden Ciesiolka were both team members of the victorious Gold side, which held a 4-3 advantage in PKs after the game was knotted at 2 apiece at the end of regulation.

Lake Mills’ Josh Vinluan was an assistant coach for the Gold Team.

Athletes gathered on the afternoon of Friday, July 15 for training sessions contested in Sun Prairie. Players also were invited to Forward Madison FC’s home match on Saturday night, where there achievements — both last season and over the course of their careers — were recognized in a ceremony at halftime.

Vinluan, entering his second season guiding Lake Mills’ boys program, will now turn his attention to the fall boys season, which gets underway in earnest on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with a road game versus Jefferson.

In the girls All-Star game, McFarland’s Grace Breuchel scored twice for the Blue team in its 4-1 victory.