ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills duo play on winning Gold Team at WSCA All-Star Game

Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

MADISON — The Gold Team edged the Blue Team in penalty kicks to win the 2022 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association boys All-Star Game contested at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, July 16.

Lake Mills forward Jailen Ortega and midfielder Brayden Ciesiolka were both team members of the victorious Gold side, which held a 4-3 advantage in PKs after the game was knotted at 2 apiece at the end of regulation.

Lake Mills’ Josh Vinluan was an assistant coach for the Gold Team.

Athletes gathered on the afternoon of Friday, July 15 for training sessions contested in Sun Prairie. Players also were invited to Forward Madison FC’s home match on Saturday night, where there achievements — both last season and over the course of their careers — were recognized in a ceremony at halftime.

Vinluan, entering his second season guiding Lake Mills’ boys program, will now turn his attention to the fall boys season, which gets underway in earnest on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with a road game versus Jefferson.

In the girls All-Star game, McFarland’s Grace Breuchel scored twice for the Blue team in its 4-1 victory.

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Will Host State’s Second-Ever College Football Bowl Game

Milwaukee will host the second-ever college football bowl game in Wisconsin this fall when the Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl takes place at Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Raabe Stadium. The bowl game, which will be held Nov. 19, will feature two teams from a pair of Midwest NCAA Division III football...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold#All Star Game#Soccer#Sports#The Gold Team#The Blue Team#Pks#Sun Prairie
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

10 Strange and Fabulous Foods You’ll Find at This Year’s Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is just a couple of weeks away and we're hearing there will be 80 new foods to try. Would you try any of these?. This is one of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin headlines I look forward to seeing every year. Right after getting the Summerfest concert schedule, the next great story is what new and crazy foods will be available at the Wisconsin State Fair a month later.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

The Great Lake Salmon Tour - Fishing Trip

Come take a boat tour and catch some fresh Salmon on Milwaukee’s top fishing charter. Milwaukee Offshore Fishing Charters. Our company is 5 star rated and catches the bigeest and most fish each trip. Milwaukee Offshore Fishing Charters has 3 boats, a 31’ Tiara, 29’ Tiara, and a center...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Gas prices fall below $4 at some gas stations in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— Gas prices have continued to fall in Wisconsin. Gas prices averaged $4.19 throughout the state on July 20, which is a 65 cent drop from a month ago, according to AAA.com. Kevin Sponholz said he keeps his eye out on where the lowest gas prices are. That’s why...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wibqam.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton family gets up-close look at bobcat strolling through its backyard

GRAFTON — It was the ears that the Petersen family saw first, the distinctly pointy tufted ears of a bobcat wandering through their backyard on Lake Shore Road in Grafton Wednesday evening. One of the family’s dogs alerted the Petersens with a growl that wasn’t uncommon, considering their surroundings....
GRAFTON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Risk for the development of tarspot remains high

Weather over the last week has been generally drier with milder temperatures in most of Wisconsin. Isolated storms have occurred and periods of leaf wetness have prevailed. So what does that mean for important plant diseases of corn and soybeans? Let’s break that down. As noted last week we...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Stadium Interchange traffic shut down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills, WI
18
Followers
162
Post
881
Views
ABOUT

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy