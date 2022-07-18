ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden scraps plans to nominate conservative anti-abortion lawyer to Kentucky federal judgeship

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Biden has scrapped plans to nominate anti-abortion attorney, Chad Meredith, to become a Kentucky federal judge....

www.wlky.com

Comments / 3

