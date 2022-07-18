ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd CPD officer dies by suicide since start of July: police

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A Chicago police sergeant hospitalized after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound has died, authorities announced Sunday.

Officials released the following statement:

The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today. We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant’s loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant’s family.

According to police, the off-duty officer, who was reportedly in grave condition, was found yesterday in a Woodlawn-area home.

Financial benefits for first responders who die by suicide approved by City Council

The death comes just two days after another Chicago police officer was found dead inside his residence in the 1st Police District. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a suicide.

On July 2, Chicago police said a female officer also died by suicide.

Chicago police have reported more than a dozen suicides in the department since 2018.

If you’re having suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, the free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now 988 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

