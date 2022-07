Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia continues and all signs point to the likelihood that it exists merely to get to a point where the United States negotiates for her return afterward. But in the meantime, plenty of people around the sports world are sharing their opinions on what happened and whether or not she deserves to be imprisoned for having vape cartridges with hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate, in a country where doing so is illegal.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO