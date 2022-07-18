Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Postseason No-Hitters
Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen, N.Y. Yankees, vs. Brooklyn, 2-0, World Series (perfect game). Oct. 6, 2010, Roy Halladay, Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati, 4-0, NLDS. Nov. 2, 2022, Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu (7), Rafael Montero (8), Ryan Pressly (9), Houston vs. Philadelphia, 5-0, World Series.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Porterville Recorder
No-Hitters vs. Phillies
Nov. 2, 2022 — Cristian Javier (6 innings), Bryan Abreu (1), Rafael Montero (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston, 5-0-x April 29, 2022, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets, 3-0. May 25, 2014, Josh Beckett, L.A. Dodgers, 6-0 April...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 5, Philadelphia 0
LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Tucker (1), Bregman (2). SB_Harper (1), Marsh (1), Gurriel (1). SF_Tucker (1). Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 5th. HBP_Nola (Vázquez), Alvarado (Alvarez). Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg. T_3:25. A_45,693 (42,792).
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 106, Charlotte 88
CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo015—6 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Zucker 2 (Malkin), 6:28. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Archibald 3 (McGinn, Poehling), 5:50. 3, Buffalo, Peterka 3 (Asplund, Power), 18:51. Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 5 (Malkin, Letang), 0:08 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Thompson 7 (Skinner, Dahlin), 3:21 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 7 (Power), 6:29. 7, Buffalo, Tuch...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
MINNESOTA (107) McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Towns 9-18 3-3 24, Gobert 0-1 7-7 7, Edwards 8-21 3-5 24, Russell 2-8 0-0 5, Prince 2-6 2-2 8, Reid 5-6 2-2 13, Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, McLaughlin 4-8 0-0 9, Nowell 4-13 2-3 10. Totals 37-87 20-24 107. PHOENIX (116) Bridges 7-10...
Comments / 0