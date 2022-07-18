ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

John Durham requesting 30 subpoenas a serious move, Kash Patel says

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N20K9_0gj55qJu00

Special counsel John Durham means business by requesting 30 subpoenas for testimony in the trial against the man believed to be a key source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele 's anti-Trump dossier, according to a leading Russiagate investigator .

Kash Patel , a former top House Intelligence Committee aide and Trump administration official, said in a recent interview that the request in federal court indicates a wide scope in a case that bears a number of connections, including to Hillary Clinton .

"You're telling the judge, 'I've got 30 witnesses that I'm going fly in from all over the country and the world to prosecute this case,' [and it] shows you how seriously John Durham is moving on this matter because this is the fulcrum of the case," Patel told former Rep. Devin Nunes , who now is now CEO of Truth Social , former President Donald Trump's social media app.

Igor Danchenko, a Russian-born lawyer and researcher who has lived and worked in the Washington, D.C., area for many years, was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI related to the dossier . Danchenko has pleaded not guilty, and his trial in Virginia is scheduled for October.

STEELE SOURCE IGOR DANCHENKO FACES JOHN DURHAM IN COURT THIS FALL

Potential witnesses are not named in the filing by Durham on Wednesday. Durham, who is investigating the origins and conduct of the FBI's Russia inquiry, lost his case against Democratic cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann in May. Durham has obtained a single guilty plea, which came from former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email about a Trump campaign aide under government surveillance. Critics of Durham's investigation have pegged it as being tainted by politics, but Trump and his allies have hailed the special counsel as a means to rid agencies such as the FBI of corrupt officials and uncover the role Clinton played in ginning up Trump-Russia collusion concerns, including in the media sphere.

(Graeme Jennings / Washington Examiner)
Special counsel John Durham is seen.

Robby Mook, Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign manager, said in 2017 he authorized Marc Elias, a now-former Perkins Coie attorney who served as general counsel for the Clinton campaign, to hire an outside firm to dig up dirt on Trump’s connections with Russia in 2016. This led to the dossier , composed of allegations put together at the behest of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which Steele has defended .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Durham sought to expand on what his team called a "joint venture" aimed to hurt Trump politically during the Sussmann trial, although the judge placed limits on presenting such evidence. Clinton dismissed what she said were "conspiracy theories" and a "fake scandal" earlier this year as Durham dug around her 2016 campaign.

Patel said the Danchenko case "intersects the Clinton campaign, their dirty deeds, their fake money, Christopher Steele and the likes of Fusion GPS." Danchenko, he added, "was caught, and these 30 subpoenas are going to shed information at the heart of this matter by real people testifying in federal court."

Comments / 361

Will Maddox
2d ago

This is the only investigation with evidence of criminal activity, while Democrats charging Trump with fake evidence, we find the real criminals are the Democrats themselves.

Reply(23)
89
John C
2d ago

so democrats say this investigation is tainted by politics. but the January 6 committee is the real deal 🤣🤣🤣 now that's a good one!

Reply(1)
61
Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

I'm glad John Durham is not done with Hillary! A simple fine was not enough punishment! Hillary deserves prison time!

Reply(11)
94
Related
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ, FBI deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Report

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Marc Elias
Person
Robby Mook
Person
Christopher Steele
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#British#Truth Social#Russian#Democratic
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

Rachel Maddow reveals Merrick Garland memo to DOJ on 'election year sensitivities'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed on Monday a Justice Department memo reaffirming a Trump-era order placing restrictions on investigations into candidates in an election year. The "Election Year Sensitivities" memo to staff, signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and dated May 25, was disclosed amid a heated debate over whether federal prosecutors will seek charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy