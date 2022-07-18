ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Heatwave scorches the Ozarks with near record highs

By Jamie Warriner, Brandon Scott
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ai8Dy_0gj55kGm00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- This graphic is forecast highs versus record highs for the next 5 days in Springfield.  As you can see, it’s going to be a hot week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lW2Si_0gj55kGm00

Our WeatheRate most accurate team of meteorologists predicts this will be the week when we finally hit 100° in Springfield. The city has already hit 99° 7 times already this summer, although we haven’t hit 100° since late August of 2014.

How to keep your car from overheating in hot weather

We’ve already hit 100° across much of the Ozarks multiple times this month.  Ozarks First Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner said we’re also looking at another very dry week across the area.

There’s little to no chance for rain through this weekend. We’ve officially recorded only 0.11″ of rain this July in Springfield.

Extreme heat: how to stay safe during high temperatures

This marks the eighth-driest first half of the month of July ever recorded in Springfield. The driest was in 1930, with just a trace of rain recorded. It looks like we’re on track for this to be one of the driest Julys on record too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Ozarks hit by drought striking the Midwest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Amid record-breaking heat impacting the area, with Springfield on Tuesday breaking 100° to hit the hottest temperature in the area since August 2012, the Ozarks are caught in a drought. While Springfield has seen more rainfall this year than average, since June 1 things have been...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Staying safe in Springfield’s dangerous heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The greater Springfield area is forecasted to get several days of hot weather over 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week. Here are a few tips that you can use to stay safe and comfortable during the hottest week of the year so far. While people are out and about in Springfield throughout the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

5 scenic Ozarks wonders (almost) anyone can see in a day

While a scenic view after a long hike is certainly rewarding, you don’t always have to work that hard. Numerous gorgeous spots in the Missouri Ozarks can be enjoyed without breaking a sweat. We’ve rounded up five easy-access beauties featuring springs, mills, and waterfalls in the Ozark National Scenic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
KOLR10 News

AC units working hard to keep up during extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Air conditioner units continue to give out in the extreme heat conditions. Heating and cooling companies across the Ozarks are working to keep up. Brett Callahan with Callahan Heating and Cooling said his phone is constantly ringing. “In this extreme heat a lot of the units in the area are not going […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Park Day is coming back to Springfield for the first time in two years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing back the annual Park Day Reunion after a two-year break. The festivities return August 4-7 to Silver Springs Park, 1100 N. Hampton, as well as other locations around the area.  This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” referring to the reunion coming back after COVID concerns led to the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Hot Weather#Ozarks First#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

New duck boats on Branson lake on 4th anniversary of deadly sinking

BRANSON, Mo.– For the first summer since the deadly duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake killing 17 people in 2018, a new duck boat company is operating in Branson, touting a new vessel design one owner claims is custom-built specifically for tourism. OzarksFirst toured Branson Duck Tours, located on the Highway 76 Strip across […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

MacCheesy announces new location to be in Springfield

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two injured after tire explodes in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Mo. – Two employees at a tire repair shop north of Forsyth were taken to Springfield hospital with percussion injuries after an overinflated tractor tire exploded this morning. Central Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Douglas Bower said the two suffered moderate injuries in the incident at the...
FORSYTH, MO
KOLR10 News

Cave keeps people cool while enjoying summer activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are on the hunt for fun summer activities while still remaining cool. A local attraction, Fantastic Caverns, is seeing crowds of people come in for a specific reason. Inside the cave, it’s a constant 60 degrees Fahrenheit.  “The lake is always a great destination,” said Employee Hubert Heck. “Going on a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Help Springfield cats with Watching Over Whiskers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR 10 Daybreak talked to Marci Bowling of Watching Over Whiskers and Faith the cat in the studio Wednesday. Bowling founded Watching Over Whiskers to help cats in the Springfield area get healthy and find their forever homes. The cats that her organization has helped include Faith, who joined her in our […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Weekly training pivotal to Springfield Bomb Squad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Every Wednesday, Springfield Fire Marshals come together for bomb squad training. They said each call they respond to is different. “If we’re given something to go on, we have to treat it,” said Lucas Bollinger, Fire Marshal and Bomb Squad member. “Whether it’s a real device or not, you don’t know at the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

The Branson Duck Boat tragedy: four years later

BRANSON, Mo. — Four years ago today, over a dozen people died when a Branson tour boat sank on Table Rock Lake. Here’s a look back at what happened and what answers we’re still waiting for. Seventeen people died on July 19, 2018, when a Branson Ride...
BRANSON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Woman Injured In Republic Crash

Repbulic, MO. – A West Plains woman has been injured while driving North of Republic on Monday at roughly 4PM. Hannah Salvesen, 28 of West Plains, was driving a 2005 Jeep Wrangler Northbound on State Route B, when she crashed. The crash occurred as Salvesen ran off the roadway, and her Wrangler overturned.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KYTV

2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Two workers suffered injuries after a tire exploded at a tire store in Forsyth. The incident happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the Tire Crew on U.S. 160. The owner tells KY3 News that workers were changing a tire on a tractor when it exploded. The...
FORSYTH, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar man drowns at Pomme De Terre Lake

BOLIVAR, Mo.- On Friday afternoon, Missouri Water Patrol responded to an incident at Pomme De Terre Lake. Rescuers observed a man struggling in the water before they attempted a rescue. Steven Cutbirth, 62, was retrieved from the lake unconscious and pronounced dead on site. Cutbirth’s family has been notified. This is Troop D’s 7th recorded […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy