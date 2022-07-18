ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Aaron Williams resigns as Abingdon boys basketball coach

By BHC Sports Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Williams has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School, principal B.J....

Aaron Williams admits it was a tough decision to step down at Abingdon

Travis Gray is the new athletic director at Abingdon High School and one of his first orders of business will be finding a new boys basketball coach. Aaron Williams recently stepped down after compiling a 45-24 record in three seasons at the helm of the Falcons. He guided AHS to...
ABINGDON, VA
