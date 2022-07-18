ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Christopher Bell Complicates NASCAR Cup Playoff Picture with New Hampshire Win

By Al Pearce
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victory was Christopher Bell’s first this season, only the second of...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace out at 23XI Racing after 2023?

After Tyler Reddick announced he’d be driving for 23XI Racing in 2024, NASCAR fans questioned if he would be replacing a current driver. There may be reason to believe that he could replace Bubba Wallace. Coming off the heels of Richard Childress Racing picking up his option for 2023,...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs makes admission about Kyle Busch sponsorship

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver change revealed for #48 car at Pocono

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., not Tyler Reddick, is set to drive for Big Machine Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers have had the chance to drive the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing during the 2022 season Xfinity Series thus far, and one of those drivers is Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick.
LONG POND, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday Afternoon's Big Announcement

NASCAR will hold a news conference this Tuesday that'll feature executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The current expectation is that a NASCAR event will be coming to the Windy City. According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had an incident during Sunday's race at New Hampshire. Afterward, the Team Penske driver said it wasn't a "good move," hinting that it wasn't over. The post Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Elliott
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hendrick Motorsports Contract News

Hendrick Motorsports' partnership with NAPA isn't going to end anytime soon. On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that it reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with NAPA. This means NAPA will remain the race majority sponsor for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. NAPA is obviously thrilled about...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Surprise driver finds himself on the playoff bubble

Martin Truex Jr. now finds himself on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble, despite the fact that he sits in fourth place in the point standings. After taking his first NASCAR Cup Series pole position in four years at Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday afternoon, Martin Truex Jr. dominated Sunday afternoon’s race, the Ambetter 301, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, winning the first and second stages to take the series lead in stage wins with seven.
LOUDON, NH
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Hailie Deegan On Monday

It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18). Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States). NASCAR fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media. Deegan is currently part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She finished...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup
thecomeback.com

Toyota executive makes surprising admission on Kyle Busch

As each day passes it looks less likely that Kyle Busch will be returning for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs admitted last Sunday that it has been difficult to find a new sponsor for Busch. Now, a Toyota executive also says that JGR re-signing Busch seems unlikely. Toyota Racing Development president...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick dropped 49 points, despite finishing 5th

Despite recording a fifth place finish on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick lost 49 points relative to the NASCAR Cup Series playoff cut line. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is still seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series win since September 2020 when he won at Bristol Motor Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Christopher Bell’s win alters playoff picture

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell became the season’s 14th different winner Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and altered the playoff picture. Bell’s victory moved Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to the final playoff spot with six races left. Truex won both stages and led...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates Unnecessary Confusion for Itself and Teams With Latest Ruling While Failing to Address Serious Problem That Could Kill Fans

NASCAR sent a confusing message to the teams this week and failed to address a serious problem that could end up killing fans. The post NASCAR Creates Unnecessary Confusion for Itself and Teams With Latest Ruling While Failing to Address Serious Problem That Could Kill Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

The ripple effects of Tyler Reddick leaving RCR for 23XI in 2024

LOUDON, N.H. — Tyler Reddick most likely is in for an awkward next 16 months as a Richard Childress Racing driver who has already signed a contract to race for 23XI Racing starting in 2024. His teammate, Austin Dillon, recently quipped about just how awkward it will be for...
LOUDON, NH
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Decision On 2023 Road America Race

With the NASCAR Cup Series officially heading to Chicago for a street course race next year, the circuit will not be running at Road America in Wisconsin. That doesn't mean it will never return to Sheboygan though, said NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Brad Kennedy during this afternoon's press conference announcing the Chicago race.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy