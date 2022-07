LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related deaths. And as a heat wave approaches Nebraska, first responders are ready to help when people call them. “We have been having a few heat-related calls, or what we expect are heat-related, at this point in time,” said Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark Majors said.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO