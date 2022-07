A gunman stormed into a club in Charlotte North Carolina on Saturday night as a comedy show featuring ‘The Office’ star Craig Robinson was underway. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. when a male subject entered the club, brandished a firearm and discharged the weapon. The club was quickly evacuated, there were no injuries and the subject was taken into custody. The actor and comedian was moved to the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater during the incident, where a ‘Big Time Rush’ concert was also taking place.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO