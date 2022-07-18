1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after East Providence crash

EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunderland Road in Exeter. Police said William Gavitt was driving a motorcycle Tuesday night when the bike left the road and hit a telephone pole. Gavitt was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Exeter Tuesday night. The initial investigation showed that William Gavitt, 32, of West Kingston, was riding his motorcycle on Sunderland Road around 9 p.m. when he left the roadway and hit a telephone pole.
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — The man who barricaded himself from Massachusetts State Police on Interstate 495 Tuesday, was linked to bank robberies in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. State police said that 49-year-old Anthony Miele was wanted in connection to bank robberies in Lincoln, as well as Easton and...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI (WLNE) — At 6:15 on Wednesday evening, a call for help was made about a missing swimmer. A male in his 20’s jumped from the trellis into the Slatersville Reservoir in North Smithfield. Upon jumping, the man came up for a brief moment, and then went back underwater.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A body of man who drowned in a North Smithfield reservoir was recovered Wednesday night. North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier said a call for help for a missing swimmer at the Slatersville Reservoir came in around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to the chief,...
A motorcycle rider received life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Westport and Fall River border this morning. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6:45 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a motorcycle that struck a guardrail on Route 195 westbound East of Exit 14B in Westport.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left the driver with serious injuries. The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north, just past exit 10. Police said the motorcycle hit the rear of an SUV. The driver of the...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick fire and marine crews were able to pull two men from the water off Conimicut Point Tuesday. According to the battalion chief, two men in their 40s were swept by the current off the sandbar just after 2:30 p.m. The men were roughly 500-feet...
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified both the victim and suspect in an Exeter murder. Col. Robert Creamer said that 60-year-old Ramsundar Ramkalawan was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday morning. State police found the body of 65-year-old Donna MacDonald Monday night at an apartment on...
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that a rollover crash caused delays on Interstate 95 south Tuesday afternoon. The crash blocked the two right lanes on the southbound side by the exit for Route 10 in Cranston. Traffic was delayed 10 minutes between the...
A Rhode Island woman is being sentenced to 2 and a half years in jail for a deadly crash in Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Zeyra Martinez pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence for a crash on Route 195 in Rehoboth in January of 2021.
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE)– A nine-year-old boy is breathing on his own after lifeguards pulled him from the water off Easton Beach Tuesday. According to a town spokesperson, Newport fire crews responded to Easton Beach just before 3 p.m. after lifeguards pulled the boy from the water and starting performing CPR.
A man, who police believe was connected to a series of bank robberies and who barricaded himself last night in car in the median of Interstate 495, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Massachusetts State Police this morning confirmed the death of 49-year-old Anthony Miele of Quincy. Miele shot...
A Providence florist is appealing to the public as to the whereabouts of its delivery car -- after it was stolen. Frey Florist said the theft occurred Wednesday morning. "Hi friends, our shop car, red Kia Sol with our logo on it was stolen this morning," said the florist. "If anyone sees it riding around, please call us or the police. Thank you."
The woman who drove into picnic tables at a Rhode Island clam shack last week, killing a woman, was identified Monday. The driver is Jacqueline Rougier, 83, the Warwick Police Department told NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash took place at Tommy's World Famous Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. The...
