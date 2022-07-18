1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after East Providence crash

A Providence florist is appealing to the public as to the whereabouts of its delivery car -- after it was stolen. Frey Florist said the theft occurred Wednesday morning. "Hi friends, our shop car, red Kia Sol with our logo on it was stolen this morning," said the florist. "If anyone sees it riding around, please call us or the police. Thank you."

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO