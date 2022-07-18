ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after East Providence crash

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said one person is in custody after a car...

www.abc6.com

whdh.com

RI police investigate fatal Exeter crash

EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunderland Road in Exeter. Police said William Gavitt was driving a motorcycle Tuesday night when the bike left the road and hit a telephone pole. Gavitt was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
EXETER, RI
WPRI 12 News

Man killed in Exeter motorcycle crash

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Exeter Tuesday night. The initial investigation showed that William Gavitt, 32, of West Kingston, was riding his motorcycle on Sunderland Road around 9 p.m. when he left the roadway and hit a telephone pole.
EXETER, RI
East Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Police release preliminary investigation into motorcycle crash on I-195 in Westport that left 20-year-old with life-threatening injuries

A motorcycle rider received life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Westport and Fall River border this morning. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6:45 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a motorcycle that struck a guardrail on Route 195 westbound East of Exit 14B in Westport.
WESTPORT, MA
ABC6.com

State police investigate motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left the driver with serious injuries. The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north, just past exit 10. Police said the motorcycle hit the rear of an SUV. The driver of the...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick fire rescue two men off Conimicut Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick fire and marine crews were able to pull two men from the water off Conimicut Point Tuesday. According to the battalion chief, two men in their 40s were swept by the current off the sandbar just after 2:30 p.m. The men were roughly 500-feet...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island State Police announce fatal motorcycle crash

A man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday evening. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunderland Road in the Town of Exeter. The investigation revealed that a motorcycle, operated by...
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police identify victim, suspect in Exeter murder

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified both the victim and suspect in an Exeter murder. Col. Robert Creamer said that 60-year-old Ramsundar Ramkalawan was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday morning. State police found the body of 65-year-old Donna MacDonald Monday night at an apartment on...
ABC6.com

Rollover crash causes delays on Interstate 95 south

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that a rollover crash caused delays on Interstate 95 south Tuesday afternoon. The crash blocked the two right lanes on the southbound side by the exit for Route 10 in Cranston. Traffic was delayed 10 minutes between the...
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Pawtucket Woman Jailed For Deadly Crash

A Rhode Island woman is being sentenced to 2 and a half years in jail for a deadly crash in Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Zeyra Martinez pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence for a crash on Route 195 in Rehoboth in January of 2021.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Lifeguards rescue 9-year-old boy at Easton Beach in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE)– A nine-year-old boy is breathing on his own after lifeguards pulled him from the water off Easton Beach Tuesday. According to a town spokesperson, Newport fire crews responded to Easton Beach just before 3 p.m. after lifeguards pulled the boy from the water and starting performing CPR.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence Florist’s Shop Car Stolen

A Providence florist is appealing to the public as to the whereabouts of its delivery car -- after it was stolen. Frey Florist said the theft occurred Wednesday morning. "Hi friends, our shop car, red Kia Sol with our logo on it was stolen this morning," said the florist. "If anyone sees it riding around, please call us or the police. Thank you."
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Driver in Deadly RI Clam Shack Crash Identified

The woman who drove into picnic tables at a Rhode Island clam shack last week, killing a woman, was identified Monday. The driver is Jacqueline Rougier, 83, the Warwick Police Department told NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash took place at Tommy's World Famous Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. The...

