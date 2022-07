England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes has announced his shock retirement from one-day cricket, departing with a word of warning about the “unsustainable” schedule.Stokes’ bloody-minded brilliance was the inspiration behind England’s historic victory in the 2019 World Cup final, defying the odds to score 84 not out in a tied match against New Zealand and then coming back out to settle things via a super over.But in three years since that triumphant moment, the country’s star all-rounder has played just nine more times in the 50-over format, due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management.❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/xTS5oNfN2j— Ben Stokes...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO