Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot

By Gina Martinez
 3 days ago
A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the not in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple confirmed their nuptials on Lopez's website and newsletter.

In a post titled "We Did It," the newlywed called her wedding "the best night ever" and shared multiple photos and videos of herself and Affleck, both dressed in white, from their wedding night.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love,'" the actress and singer wrote. "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,"

The couple married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, famous for its tunnel of love drive-through ceremony.

Lopez also shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a wedding band on her left hand.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on July 16, court documents show.

The license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who was also listed as Jennifer Affleck. Lopez signed her newsletter announcing the marriage as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The superstar couple, known in the tabloids as "Bennifer," had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s but split in 2004. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner one year later, but the couple divorced in 2018. Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004, but they too divorced in 2014. Affleck and Lopez then reunited in 2021.

A year after their reunion, Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck on her website in April.

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
