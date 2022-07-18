NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Parenting News

Wonderwall.com rounded up all the proof that stars are nothing like the rest of us from June and July 2022, starting with this story that's sure to make your jaw drop… On the July 6, 2022, episode of Ford CEO Jim Farley's "Drive" podcast, Tom Brady said that being super-rich is the "hardest thing" about raising kids with wife Gisele Bundchen. (Eye roll.) "We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there are people waiting there for us and we get ushered in. … That's my kids' reality, which is the hard part to say, 'Guys, this is not the way reality really is,'" said the football champ, who's reportedly worth $250M. He went on to say that he and his supermodel missus try to give their children "experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through," though they "still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have." Yeah, no kidding. Now let's all take a moment to shed a tear for the poor, poor Brady-Bundchen clan.

