Person suffers serious injuries after being stuck by vehicle in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are searching for the suspect accused of a hit and run incident that occurred Tuesday night in east El Paso. Officials reported that a person was struck by a vehicle early this morning on McLean St. near Edgemere Blvd. The victim was taken to the hospital with […]
One person suffered serious injuries after an overnight crash involving a pedestrian in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on the 3400 block of McLean St, police said. Special traffic investigators responded to the incident. No other update on the person's condition as...
EL PASO, Texas -- The right two lanes of I-10 East at Zaragoza are closed due to a crash. The back up to Lee Trevino, according to El Paso Police. According to El Paso Fire, there were two cars involved. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are looking for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in east El Paso Tuesday night. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened on 3400 McLean Street near Edgemere Boulevard. Police...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and suspicious items were removed from a northeast El Paso home by the El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad unit on Wednesday, according to the El Paso County Constable’s Office. John Daniel Brown, 32, was arrested on charges of...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department officers responded to a reported burglary at a home on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the department. The suspects fled in a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit in the Lower Valley, the spokesperson added. Photos showed the...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man is behind bars for an armed robbery at The Smoke Shop in far east El Paso. According to authorities a man walked into the store and committed the robbery at gunpoint. On Monday, July 18th, Pebble Hills TAC officers located the vehicle used in the robbery and identified […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of robbing a smoke shop at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at the Spot Smoke Shop located at 14087 Pebble Hills. Officers arrested 31-year-old Waymon Cheatham. Officials said Cheatham walked into the store and committed the robbery...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Police are investigating an off-duty officer’s death after they found him dead inside is home in Santa Rosa. According to New Mexico State Police, on Monday evening officers went to his home to conduct a welfare check after he failed to report to work on Monday and found 24-year-old […]
A local business was broken into four days ago and counting, and the owner is still waiting for El Paso Police to show up to file a report. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop in Central El Paso that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more.
Las Cruces, NM - With local public schools opening for a new semester, the Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution, particularly when traveling near school zones and bus stops. Las Cruces police suggest following these tips for a successful – and safe – school year:
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – FBI agents rescued a 15-year-old-girl from her alleged kidnapper in El Paso. Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, was arrested and accused of kidnapping the teen. The FBI El Paso division received a tip from the Cincinnati Field Office regarding Nguyen’s possible route to California. Nguyen a resident of San Diego, was […]
EL PASO, Texas -- A 40-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he pinned a man with his vehicle. The violent confrontation was sparked by a dispute over a parking spot. Police say it happened Sunday at the 6101 Gateway West Target parking lot at Bassett Center.
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a person was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Bassett Place Mall early Sunday evening. EPPD officials say the call came in shortly before 7 p.m., with the as-yet unidentified person was struck in the Target parking lot.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are urging safety as Wednesday marked the first day of school for the fall semester. Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution and particularly when driving near school zones and bus stops. Las Cruces police suggest following these...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A fiery crash on I-10 in East El Paso claimed the lives of two people early Saturday morning. It happened on I-10 East between the Yarbrough Drive and Lomaland Drive exits at 2:30 a.m. According to El Paso Police, the vehicle crashed, veered off I-10 and struck a tree along the I-10 landscaping. The tree then caught fire.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents found 103 migrants at three stash houses on Friday, the agency confirmed Monday. Migrants discovered northeast El Paso apartment complexes. A total of 59 migrants were found at several small apartment complexes near Diana Drive in northeast...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino has caused one person to go the hospital with severe injuries and a portion of I-10 has been closed off, El Paso Fire Department officials confirm. El Paso Police sent out a notification that the...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is calling on the off-roading community to provide their input on trail improvements at San Felipe Park located in far east El Paso. Community members can share their thoughts at a meeting on Wednesday from 6...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man continues to use stolen identities to cash fraudulent checks and leads are being sought after by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) to catch him. Images and video of the suspect have been shared by law enforcement. EPPD says on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 6:26 p.m., a […]
