POTUS

Biden is solely responsible for sabotaging the US economy and energy sector: Levin

By Yael Halon
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is solely responsible for "sabotaging" the U.S. economy and energy industry, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday, urging viewers to see past the White House's penchant for finger-pointing and assign blame where it is warranted. "Joe Biden and the Democrat Party...

Comments

Frankie
3d ago

Biden sold oil from our reserves to China, to help Hunter keep his place in China's business. Biden has no right to sell our taxpaid oil reserves!

37
Tim Crumly
2d ago

Couldn’t agree more with this especially since Biden owns a lot of stock in solar energy and now I think there’s in-side trading going on with Pelosi and other democrats

21
Tony Hiatt
3d ago

yes Biden is responsible for this energy crisis! He should be held responsible for his actions !! maybe prison or just strung up! I would like to know how much was his cut from China for him and his son on this oil sale from are oil reserve!!! it was supposed to be released in the united States to lower fuel prices ,not for the Biden family to prosper from the American citizens!! Biden and his family are criminals and should be put away in some dark prison somewhere!

21
