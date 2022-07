Snow Hill NC Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. On 07/18/2022 at 1:30am Officer Harper observed a vehicle in the area of Greenridge Road committing a traffic violation. Harper followed the vehicle, noticed suspicious activity and initiated a traffic stop. During the investigation, Harper developed probable cause to search the vehicle and detained the driver. After a brief search of the vehicle, Harper had recovered marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Harper ran the vehicle's information and discovered that it had been reported stolen out of Greenville NC.

SNOW HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO