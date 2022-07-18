ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Boots & Badges Blood Drive Set For Next Weekend At Paycom Center

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Blood Institute is gearing up for the Boots and...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Edmond CrossFit Gym Planning Workout To Honor Fallen Officer

The CrossFit community is honoring one of their own. Edmond Police officer Sergeant C.J. Nelson died Tuesday in the line of duty. Now, his gym is honoring him in a special way. Not only did Sergeant Nelson workout at CrossFit 822 he built some of the equipment. The Owner told...
EDMOND, OK
kswo.com

OKC County Health Department to offer free mammogram screenings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is partnering with OU Health, the Stephenson Cancer Center, and Susan G. Komen, to once again provide free mammogram screenings. On July 21 and 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., they will offer free mammogram screenings for women over...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman residents step up to help homeless community

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman residents have stepped up to help the homeless community. A group of people who moved out of the shelter where they were living last month, are on the move again. Now, the land where they set up camp is being demolished and activists said it’s another example of the lack of resources in the city to help.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KLAW 101

Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. is Reopening Sometime This Fall!

It was once one of the greatest malls in the Sooner State. Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. closed its doors back in 2017 and has been near empty, if not abandoned for the past 5 years. A shadow of its former self and we've all wondered if it would ever reopen. Well, if you haven't heard the news yet, Crossroads Mall will return this fall! That's right the old mall is being renovated, rejuvenated, and reopened by its new owners.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: At Least 1 Person Killed In West OKC Accident

Oklahoma City police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said at least one person died at the scene of the crash. A portion of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Police Departments#The Paycom Center#The Oklahoma City Fire
abc7amarillo.com

Authorities: Oklahoma man hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP/KOKH) — A Goldsby man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
BILLINGS, MT
KOCO

Three injured during shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three people were injured during a shooting late Tuesday night in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 11 p.m., a woman called 911 from a Family Dollar parking lot saying she had been shot. Police responded, and she told them she was hit by gunfire and drove to the parking from a neighborhood near Northeast 16th Street just east of Bryant Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Possible risks lurking in splash pad waters

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — According to University of Oklahoma Health, dangers could be lurking in splash pad waters. With families stopping by such park features to cool off in the hot summer weather, emergency room pediatrician Dr. Ryan Brown with OU Health's Oklahoma Children's Hospital shared tips on how to enjoy splash pads safely.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KFOR

Photos: Adorable pets up for adoption in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to operate well above capacity for both dogs and cats. Right now, the shelter has 444 dogs in their care and 244 cats. The shelter’s capacity is supposed to be set at 297 dogs and 190 cats. On Tuesday...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Looking For Suspect Following Overnight Pursuit In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect following a pursuit that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Police attempted a traffic stop with the suspect at Northwest 122nd and North Council Road, according to OCPD. The suspect led officers on a pursuit before crashing the vehicle near Northwest 100th...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Caddo County fire chief and a firefighter escaped with their lives while battling a massive fire over the weekend. They’re hoping the community will help contribute to a new brush truck for New Hope Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Eric Lopez and one of...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City family stays positive after plane crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City family is choosing to stay positive after a plane crash took the life of their family member. They’re using the tragedy to give back to their church community. "The school principal called us a few days after his death and said, “no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person taken to hospital after Moore duplex fire

MOORE, Okla. — Authorities took a person to a hospital after a fire sparked early Wednesday morning at a Moore duplex. Crews responded around 6 a.m. to a duplex fire near the corner of Northeast 12th Street and Eastern Avenue. Authorities said the fire spread from inside the wall separating the two units.
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills Seized In Oklahoma City

Twenty-five hundred pills were confiscated on their way to an Oklahoma prison. State department of corrections said a package with the pills was recovered from a post office in Oklahoma City. Inspectors said the pills could be worth at least $125,000.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond police officer dies in multi-vehicle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency personnel rushed to the scene where an Edmond Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a multiple vehicle crash on a highway in Oklahoma City, near Edmond. The motorcycle officer has died from injuries sustained. The crash occurred on the Broadway Extension at Comfort...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Man arrested in wreck that killed Edmond motorcycle officer

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been arrested following a deadly motorcycle crash near Edmond. On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a wreck involving multiple vehicles along Broadway Extension at Comfort Dr. When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized an Edmond police...
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy