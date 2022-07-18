Boots & Badges Blood Drive Set For Next Weekend At Paycom Center

It was once one of the greatest malls in the Sooner State. Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. closed its doors back in 2017 and has been near empty, if not abandoned for the past 5 years. A shadow of its former self and we've all wondered if it would ever reopen. Well, if you haven't heard the news yet, Crossroads Mall will return this fall! That's right the old mall is being renovated, rejuvenated, and reopened by its new owners.

