Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant are arguably the two best players to come out of the 1996 NBA Draft. That class is one of the most stacked of all time, and even though neither Kobe nor Iverson won the most MVPs in that class (Steve Nash, 2), they are the headliners of this rookie class. Iverson went 1st, and Kobe went 13th, though AI had said before Philadelphia made a mistake by drafting him instead of Kobe.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO