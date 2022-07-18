ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 cabins destroyed in fire in northern Colorado

By Lindsey Grewe
KKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several families were forced to evacuate Sunday after a fire consumed two cabins and threatened to spread. Firefighters were called to the Red Feather Lakes...

www.kktv.com

