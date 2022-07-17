Nebraska Basketball: Cornhuskers Offer 2023 SG Eli Rice

2023 shooting guard prospect Eli Rice has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers . Rice is a 6’7″ combo guard from Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Rice has also received offers from Georgetown, Iona, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, and St. Bonaventure.

According to Steve Marik of Rivals , Rice is “looking forward” to making more connections with Nebraska.

So far, the Cornhuskers have only one commit in the 2023 class: point guard Chase Clemmons. Clemmons is a 6’0″ guard from Greenville, South Carolina. 247 Sports Composite ranks Clemons as the 35th-best point guard in the class. Clemmons received 13 offers . He committed to Nebraska over Alabama, Georgetown, Georgia, and Houston.