Cincinnati Reds pick infielder Cam Collier with first round pick in MLB Draft

Leading up to Sunday's Major League Baseball Draft, Cincinnati Reds amateur scouting director Joe Katuska figured there was about six players who didn't have a chance to fall to the team's pick at No. 18 overall.

Cam Collier, a third baseman from Chipola (Florida) Junior College, was one of those players.

The Reds took Collier with their first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Collier was rated as the No. 5 prospect in the draft class by ESPN and No. 7 by Baseball America .

The son of former Major Leaguer Lou Collier , Cam Collier is committed to play at the University of Louisville . The 17-year-old was originally a top prospect in the 2023 draft class, but he reclassified to 2022. He was the youngest hitter in the draft.

"He should be a high school junior right now," Katuska said. "He reclassified to go to a junior college and really challenge himself. We haven’t seen someone of his age do that since Bryce Harper did. A really advanced hitter. He’s been around the game his whole life."

Collier, listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, had a .333 batting average and a .419 on-base percentage during his junior college season with eight homers and 47 RBI in 52 games. He totaled 25 walks and 33 strikeouts.

A left-handed hitter, Collier was the first junior college bat taken in the first round since Tim Anderson in 2013. Scouting reports say he's a mature hitter with emerging power. He can handle elite velocity and he uses all fields. Great bat speed and impressive bat-to-ball skills.

Collier, who went to high school outside of Atlanta, was projected to be a top-10 pick. How did he drop to the Reds at No. 18?

“Never know," Katuska said. "Other teams have their opinions, and we have ours. We were just happy that he made it to our pick.”

Collier has an excellent arm, which bodes well for his chances to stick at third base, but the Reds are excited about the potential with his bat.

The Reds selected prep third baseman Sal Stewart, from Miami's Westminster Christian, the same high school that produced Alex Rodriguez, at No. 32 overall. A 6-foot-2, 225-pound right-handed hitter, Stewart is known as one of the best high school bats in the draft class. He is a Vanderbilt commit.

Younger players generally command higher signing bonuses because they can choose the college route, but the Reds are confident they'll sign their top two picks.

"We feel good about it," Katuska said. "Both of them expressed a strong desire to play. We've had multiple meetings in person at the (MLB Draft) combine or over Zoom. Everyone has pretty much gotten on the same page that they want to go out and start their pro careers. Obviously, they have tremendous options, but we're pretty confident that we'll get them done."

Stewart, who trained with Yonder Alonso and Manny Machado in Miami, said hearing his name called in the draft was "probably the best moment of my life." The Reds had the No. 32 pick as compensation for Nick Castellanos departing through free agency.

"I feel that I can hit at the highest level," said Stewart, who was ranked as the No. 58 player in the class by Baseball America. "I feel like I bring a good bat to power combo to Cincinnati. I feel like you guys are getting a great player and a good winner. I feel like that’s the biggest thing. Obviously, a lot of people look into the personal stats, but that’s not who I am. I’m someone who wants to win and I know Cincinnati loves players that want to win, so it’s a perfect match."

It was the lowest the Reds have picked in the first round since 2014. They have five consecutive first-round picks on their current roster: catcher Tyler Stephenson (2015), Nick Senzel (2016), Hunter Greene (2017), Jonathan India (2018) and Nick Lodolo (2019).

After the Reds cut payroll over the past two offseasons, their focus is building their roster through the draft and international signings. Following the draft and the trade deadline, when the Reds could deal pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, the organization should have a top-10 farm system.

A big question, of course, is how quickly the Reds can parlay an upper tier farm system into a legitimate playoff contender. The Reds entered the All-Star break with a 34-57 record and 14.5 games out of a playoff spot.

The 20-round draft will continue with rounds 3-10 beginning at 2 p.m. Monday. Rounds 11-20 will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

CINCINNATI REDS 2022 DAY ONE DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 (No. 18 overall): 3B Cam Collier, Chipola (Florida) Junior College

The 17-year-old has performed against pitchers who are four or five years older than him. He has a solid hitting approach and he should tap into more raw power as he ages.

“We like a lot of stuff about Cam," Katuska said. "We think he’s an extremely advanced bat. He’s a really impressive individual."

Comp pick (No. 32): 3B Sal Stewart, Westminster Christian HS (Florida)

Stewart, named a co-Player of the Year in his area, hit .514 with nine homers, 13 doubles, 23 RBI and 46 runs. He drew 30 walks compared to nine strikeouts. He doesn't have great speed, but there's a chance he remains at third base with good mobility for his size.

"I don't even know, to be honest with you," Stewart said of his family's reaction when he was picked. "It's a blur to be honest, I can't even describe it. I was just full of emotion. A lot of tears, a lot of hard work. I can't even tell you. I'm sure my dad was crying, but I can't really give you a firm answer. I'm still emotional."

Round 2 (No. 55): C Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

Tanner was a two-way player in high school, reaching 97 mph on the mound, but he's turned into a solid catcher. He helped Mississippi State to a College World Series title in 2021. A 6-foot, 215-pound right-handed hitter, Tanner hit .285 with seven homers and eight doubles in 55 games this year with 32 walks and 45 strikeouts. His arm, of course, is a big part of his defense.

"I'd rather play every day than every fifth day," Tanner said. "That's how I've felt about it. I had a chance to go out of high school as a pitcher and I didn't really want to do that, so I went to college and took my chance to be a position player and all the hard work paid off. I'm fired up about it and I think I made the right choice. If all else fails, I guess I can hop back on the mound, but I don't plan on doing that anytime soon."

Competitive Balance Round B (No. 73): CF Justin Boyd, Oregon State

Boyd has a solid all-around game, but no elite tool that stands out on its own. Listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds, Boyd hit .373 with 14 doubles, nine homers and 53 RBI in 62 games. The right-handed hitter nearly had as many walks (52) as strikeouts (58).

"We just really liked the profile," Katuska said. "We got strong support from the scouts, strong support from analytics. He's athletic, he's played multiple positions. He had a teammate that generally played center field, so he moved around to all three outfield spots. He's played on the infield dirt before. We see a lot of versatility, athleticism and upside in his package."

