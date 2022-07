Less than a one-hour drive from Gettysburg, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Frederick, MD, the growing city of almost 75,000, is both steeped in history yet enviously trendy. Here, you’ll find the final resting place of Francis Scott Key, author of the national anthem, hundreds of years’ worth of Black history, and much more. Plus, the area is awash with public art and galleries, delicious cuisine and must-visit breweries, distilleries and wineries. And when it comes to job opportunities, Frederick delivers, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.

