‘This Is Us’: Mandy Moore Stole 1 Item From Jack’s Death Scene

If there’s one thing that This Is Us fans can agree on, it’s that the episode where Jack dies is one of the NBC show’s most emotional hours . And the pivotal This Is Us episode also delivered one of Mandy Moore’s best performances on the show. To commemorate the memorable hour of television, the actor snatched one prop they used during “Super Bowl Sunday.”

Mandy Moore as Rebecca | Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack Pearson died in ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Episode 14

Early on in This Is Us , fans learned that Jack had died when the Big Three were teenagers. But it wasn’t until This Is Us Season 2 Episode 14, “Super Bowl Sunday,” that the audience discovered the truth behind his death.

In 1998, a slow cooker started a fire in the Pearson family’s home. Jack, Rebecca, Kate, and Randall woke up to the smoke alarm and fierce flames. Kevin was out of the house with his girlfriend Sophie at the time. Jack made quick work to ensure his family’s safety by evacuating them out of the house. But once they were outside, Kate noticed that their dog was missing. So Jack ran back in to retrieve the dog and other precious family items.

Jack seemed to make it out of the house OK, but they still took him to the hospital for smoke inhalation. While there, Jack suffered a heart attack and died. Mandy Moore’s This Is Us character Rebecca was out of the room at the time, but when she learned of her husband’s death, it was heartwrenching.

Mandy Moore revealed what she stole from the heartbreaking ‘This Is Us’ episode

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly , the This Is Us cast , including Mandy Moore, shared which props they stole from the set.

“Milo [Ventimiglia] and I walked through the [Pearson] house and took some family pictures off the wall, which they were just going to throw away anyway,” Moore revealed. “I got my Steelers Jersey from the Super Bowl episode, my wedding ring, my moon necklace, and a couple other costumes. I did request my Puerto Rican wedding doll that was made earlier this season. Hopefully, that’s in the cards coming my way. I like the sentimental things.”

Mandy Moore took the Pittsburgh Steelers jersey that Rebecca was wearing when Jack died in This Is Us . It wouldn’t be the first item we would think to steal because of painful memories, but the jersey is definitely an iconic prop from the series.

Milo Ventimiglia surprised Mandy Moore during his death scene in ‘This Is Us’

This Is Us Season 2 Episode 14 never directly shows Jack’s dead body, so Mandy Moore thought Milo Ventimiglia would leave for the day after he finished shooting his scenes. She never expected him to stay on set and lay in the hospital bed while they filmed her reaction to Jack’s death .

“No one told me that Milo had stuck around,” Moore said during the This Is Us Aftershow [via Elle ]. “We had shot all of our other scenes there at the hospital together, but no one had told me he had stuck around, so I had no idea. And apparently, that was the first take that they used, when I see him, when I see his body. And I didn’t know he was going to be there. So it was all the more jarring and upsetting and just indescribably sad.”

This Is Us is available to stream on Peacock.

