ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘This Is Us’: Mandy Moore Stole 1 Item From Jack’s Death Scene

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

If there’s one thing that This Is Us fans can agree on, it’s that the episode where Jack dies is one of the NBC show’s most emotional hours . And the pivotal This Is Us episode also delivered one of Mandy Moore’s best performances on the show. To commemorate the memorable hour of television, the actor snatched one prop they used during “Super Bowl Sunday.”

Mandy Moore as Rebecca | Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack Pearson died in ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Episode 14

Early on in This Is Us , fans learned that Jack had died when the Big Three were teenagers. But it wasn’t until This Is Us Season 2 Episode 14, “Super Bowl Sunday,” that the audience discovered the truth behind his death.

In 1998, a slow cooker started a fire in the Pearson family’s home. Jack, Rebecca, Kate, and Randall woke up to the smoke alarm and fierce flames. Kevin was out of the house with his girlfriend Sophie at the time. Jack made quick work to ensure his family’s safety by evacuating them out of the house. But once they were outside, Kate noticed that their dog was missing. So Jack ran back in to retrieve the dog and other precious family items.

Jack seemed to make it out of the house OK, but they still took him to the hospital for smoke inhalation. While there, Jack suffered a heart attack and died. Mandy Moore’s This Is Us character Rebecca was out of the room at the time, but when she learned of her husband’s death, it was heartwrenching.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HEuJgDU68wo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="This Is Us 2x14 Promo "Super Bowl Sunday" (HD)">

Mandy Moore revealed what she stole from the heartbreaking ‘This Is Us’ episode

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly , the This Is Us cast , including Mandy Moore, shared which props they stole from the set.

“Milo [Ventimiglia] and I walked through the [Pearson] house and took some family pictures off the wall, which they were just going to throw away anyway,” Moore revealed. “I got my Steelers Jersey from the Super Bowl episode, my wedding ring, my moon necklace, and a couple other costumes. I did request my Puerto Rican wedding doll that was made earlier this season. Hopefully, that’s in the cards coming my way. I like the sentimental things.”

Mandy Moore took the Pittsburgh Steelers jersey that Rebecca was wearing when Jack died in This Is Us . It wouldn’t be the first item we would think to steal because of painful memories, but the jersey is definitely an iconic prop from the series.

Milo Ventimiglia surprised Mandy Moore during his death scene in ‘This Is Us’

This Is Us Season 2 Episode 14 never directly shows Jack’s dead body, so Mandy Moore thought Milo Ventimiglia would leave for the day after he finished shooting his scenes. She never expected him to stay on set and lay in the hospital bed while they filmed her reaction to Jack’s death .

“No one told me that Milo had stuck around,” Moore said during the This Is Us Aftershow [via Elle ]. “We had shot all of our other scenes there at the hospital together, but no one had told me he had stuck around, so I had no idea. And apparently, that was the first take that they used, when I see him, when I see his body. And I didn’t know he was going to be there. So it was all the more jarring and upsetting and just indescribably sad.”

This Is Us is available to stream on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘This Is Us’: Chris Geere Reveals the Moment Kate and Phillip Fell in Love

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Chris Geere
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Jack Pearson
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
BET

Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87

Adam Wade, whose resume includes hit songs on the Billboard 100 and appearances in iconic Black films, died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey on Thursday (July 7), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87 years old. The multi-talented Wade, who made history in 1975 as the first...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Wedding#Steelers#Nbc#Rebecca Photo
Popculture

Joy Behar Has Definitive Response to Rumors She's Leaving 'The View'

Joy Behar has no plans to give up her seat at The View's Hot Topics table anytime soon. After rumors swirled that Behar, the longest-serving member of the panel and the only remaining original cast member, was set to retire from the long-running ABC talk show, Behar set the record straight with a definitive answer.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Comedian Jak Knight Dead at 28

Comedian Jak Knight has died at the age of 28, according to multiple reports citing his family. The writer and stand-up comic is said to have died in Los Angeles on Thursday night, but no further details were provided on the circumstances. Knight most recently starred in the Peacock series “Bust Down,” which he also co-created, and he had a slew of writing and production credits to his name. He was a writer on Netflix’s “Big Mouth” for several seasons and also played Devon in the animated show. In addition, his own Netflix special aired in 2018 in The Comedy Lineup series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’

Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

145K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy