Lafayette, LA

Lafayette-based company begins cannabis delivery in Texas markets. Is Louisiana next?

By William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
Each week, we’ll offer insights into new businesses, developments and closings in the area. And we’ll answer your questions about what’s happening in a vacant store or empty lot. Email us at wpotter@theadvertiser.com.

Waitr has started delivering CBD products in some Texas markets with plans to expand into other markets in the near future, the Lafayette-based company announced last week.

The company, which is in the process of rebranding as ASAP, reached agreements with multiple CBD dispensaries to deliver products like oils, topicals, gummies, candies and capsules, it said in a release.

“We are committed to our ongoing efforts to expand our business model of ‘delivering anything’ to our customers,” said Carl Grimstad, chairman and CEO of Waitr. “With our proprietary technology, we have the specialized platform to facilitate the sale and delivery of CBD products.”

Waitr has been moving into the cannabis delivery space for more than a year as it has looked at diversifying its delivery options. In recent days, Waitr has formed partnerships with various businesses to deliver clothing, sporting goods, flowers, auto parts and luxury goods, among others.

The company also started the process of rebranding as ASAP, which is the result of a legal settlement with the California-based Waiter.com. Waitr has said the ASAP brand will better reflect the company's goal to "deliver anything."

Waitr news:Waitr begins transition to ASAP, expands to deliver luxury items, auto parts and alcohol

Our Lady of Lourdes announces leadership change

Kathy Healy-Collier, the Acadiana market president for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and the head of the Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, is no longer with the organization, according to a short statement released Wednesday.

In the four-sentence release , the organization said Healy-Collier "has concluded her tenure with the organization." The statement did not say why Healy-Collier, who started in February 2021, is no longer with the organization.

"We appreciate her contributions, especially in preserving the care and safety for patients and team members as Our Lady of Lourdes responded to the global pandemic," the organization said in the statement.

Our Lady of Lourdes Chief Operating Officer Donna Landry will be the interim Acadiana market president.

Lafayette Baskin Robbins under new ownership

The Baskin Robbins at 4807 Johnston Street now has a mother-daughter ownership team running the show.

Lindsay Horn and Patricia Ohlmeyer, along with their family, bought the Baskin Robbins on May 10.

“Baskin Robbins has been a staple in Lafayette since 1985, ” Horn said in a release. “Every day at Baskin Robbins, I see friends that I or my family know that are excited about us owning Baskin Robbins. It’s great to see the loyalty the community has for Baskin Robbins.”

Rêve Coffee included in coffee and art subscription box

Curate Coffee and Art — a subscription box service that sends consumers coffee roasts and art — is including Rêve Coffee in its curated boxes, the business said in a release.

The service ships nationally twice a month, with each box including a premium coffee and an art print. The service is $25 per month.

Lafayette's Rêve is one of a few Louisiana-based coffees that can be included in the boxes, alongside Mammoth Coffee in New Orleans and LUMA Coffee Roasters in Hammond.

CBD dispensary opens in Downtown Lafayette

Pippi's Purpose, an Abbeville-based CBD dispensary, cut the ribbon on its new Downtown Lafayette location on Tuesday with plans to offer a variety of CBD products and grocery items in a bodega-style setting.

The shop, located at 201 E. Main Street, is directly across from the new Lofts at the Municipal apartment complex. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"For us to be able to step into this scene is a tremendous milestone for us," said the store's owner, Casey White, who is known as "Pippi."

Downtown news:CBD dispensary Pippi's Purpose opens in Downtown Lafayette

Lafayette Starbucks begins to unionize

A Lafayette Starbucks has become the second in the state to file a petition to unionize, according to documents from the National Labor Relations Board.

Employees from the Starbucks at 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway filed the petition July 8. The petition says the union would include all full-time and regular part-time baristas and shift managers. Other workers — store managers, office workers, security guards, professional employees and supervisors — would not be included.

Business news:Lafayette Starbucks becomes second Louisiana store taking steps to join union

ASH Industries investing $5 million in Lafayette Parish facility

ASH Industries, a manufacturing company that produces specialized products ranging from surgical devices to laser light show components, will invest $5 million in its Lafayette Parish facility, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

Hundreds of new jobs could be coming to the Lafayette area as a result.

The expansion will create 85 new jobs with an average annual salary of $40,600 while retaining 67 jobs. The project will also result in 120 indirect jobs, Louisiana Economic Development estimated, resulting in 205 new jobs for the Acadiana region.

“ASH Industries is optimistic about the future of manufacturing in Louisiana and so far has launched phase one of a three-phase program to invest in jobs in our community,” company President Hartie Spence said.

Contact reporter William Taylor Potter with tips or questions at wpotter@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter at @wmtaylorpotter.

Damon Louis Darnell Jacobs
3d ago

When Louisiana joins the modern world and legalizes marijuana maybe just maybe they will realize the economic benefits and be able to empty the jails of people with misdemeanor drug charges. However Louisiana has a looooong way to go in realizing its stuck in its past.

