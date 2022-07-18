ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

These 5 newcomers could have the biggest impact for Louisiana football in 2022

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE – With a late start, first-year Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux and his staff signed a small recruiting class during the 2022 cycle.

And they didn’t hammer the transfer portal as many of the players on the two-deep returning to Lafayette have seen plenty of snaps over last few seasons.

In 2022, the Ragin’ Cajuns will officially move on from the Billy Napier era and which newcomers to the UL football team could help stave off any backpedaling for the program?

Here are five key fresh faces for the Cajuns:

James Ohonba, offensive line

Ohonba was the lone FBS transfer Louisiana signed this cycle. And the Michigan State transfer helps fill the biggest need for the Cajuns along the offensive line.

The junior has versatility, with time at both guard and tackle, so he’ll adds some flexibility to the coaching staff’s evaluation, and is skilled for his size at 6-3, 318 pounds. Although he doesn’t have a ton of experience with only 27 offensive snaps during his time in East Lansing, Ohonba will likely start for UL this season.

Quinton Williams, offensive line

Another offensive lineman with versatility, Williams will be in the mix for significant playing time this season. He shined at the junior college level last season at Trinity Valley (Texas), earning offers from Florida State, South Florida, Tulsa, Texas State and others.

Williams, a sophomore, has a good mix of size (6-3, 306) and technique and could easily help fill holes up front for UL.

Kailep Edwards, linebacker

Among Louisiana’s 12 high school signees in 2022, Edwards was the second-highest rated prospect in the group. The West St. John alum made a name for himself with his physicality and has a propensity for tackles-for-loss. He garnered offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Arizona State and Colorado.

Should Desormeaux and defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan stay with Napier’s philosophy of defensive rotation, Edwards should get plenty of snaps and be productive at linebacker as well as special teams.

Zeon Chriss, quarterback

The coaching staff has been high on Chriss since his arrival on campus. The 6-1, 195-pounder is the most athletic quarterback for the Cajuns and while he’s good with his feet, his arm is more than good enough to get the job done.

It’s likely Chriss won’t start for UL, but expect the three-star, dual-threat signal caller to see some action, especially early on.

Zylan Perry, running back

Behind the offensive line, running back is the next position where Louisiana needs the most help after losing its top two ball carriers from a year ago.

The race to carry the ball behind Chris Smith is wide open and how Perry has performed since enrolling has been encouraging for him and the offense. At 5-10, 187-pounds, Perry isn’t the biggest back but his experience playing quarterback speaks to his athleticism and ability to pull things off with the ball in his hands.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: These 5 newcomers could have the biggest impact for Louisiana football in 2022

