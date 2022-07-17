Philadelphia Phillies select LSU baseball signee Justin Crawford in 2022 MLB Draft

LSU baseball signee Justin Crawford was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.

At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Crawford is a speedy outfielder and one of the top prospects in LSU's 2022 recruiting class. He is also the son of former MLB All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford and attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Crawford was the No. 13 overall prospect in MLB.com's draft rankings. Draft experts anticipate that he will sign with the Phillies and forgo his opportunity to play in Baton Rouge.

LSU entered this year's draft with up to 10 signees from its 2022 recruiting class who coach Jay Johnson believes could sign with MLB teams.

Along with Crawford, left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, third baseman Tucker Toman, right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, catcher Brady Neal. shortstop Mikey Romero, catcher Jared Jones, right-handed pitcher Chase Shores and left-handed pitcher Michael Kennedy also could pass up on their chances to play for LSU.

Crawford has until Aug. 1 to reach an agreement with Philadelphia or attend LSU.

