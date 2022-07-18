ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentin Castellanos, Sean Johnson help NYCFC beat Red Bulls

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
Valentin Castellanos scored a goal and Sean Johnson had four saves to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory Sunday over the New York Red Bulls.

Castellanos’ game-winner came in the 69th minute to seal the win for NYCFC (11-4-5). Santiago Rodriguez had an assist on the goal.

Alfredo Morales and Valentin Castellanos of New York City FC celebrate at full time of the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC at Red Bull Arena.
Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

NYCFC outshot the Red Bulls (9-6-6) 18-13, with nine shots on goal to four for the Red Bulls.

Johnson saved all four shots he faced for NYCFC. Carlos Miguel saved eight of the nine shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

NYCFC plays at home on Saturday against Inter Miami, while the Red Bulls will visit Austin on Sunday.

