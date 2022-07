Halfway through the Brown Trout Festival, businesses downtown are reaping the benefits of extra tourists in town. A rush of customers are in Alpena, enjoying this week’s festivities and spending their money downtown and the businesses there aren’t complaining. “A lot of people are staying in various locations, not just downtown, but all around,” said Adam Poll, president of the Alpena Chamber of Commerce. “Overall, a lot of people have come and are able to spend some money here, but more importantly, they get to see Alpena, enjoy it for themselves, and hopefully come back.”

ALPENA, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO