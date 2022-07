GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Spectrum Health many physicians are now specializing in providing safe and affirming care to LGBTQIA+ populations in West Michigan. They've even received a special "Safe and Affirming" designation, which is recognized nationally. This designation is part of an increased effort by Spectrum Health to make sure everyone feels safe while seeking the care they need and to improve the health and well-being of every individual within the LGBTQIA+ communities.

