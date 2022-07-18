ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said the January 6 committee has 'filled in the blanks' on Trump's actions that day and that he mostly 'gleefully' watched TV

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
 3 days ago

A video of former President Donald Trump is played during a hearing by the Select Committee in Washington, DC, on June 13, 2022.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • The next January 6 hearing on July 21 will focus on Trump's actions during the attack.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday the committee found that Trump mostly watched TV.
  • Questions about Trump's actions have been one focus of the House committee's investigation.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday that the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot has "filled in the blanks" on actions taken by President Donald Trump on that day.

On CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday, moderator Margaret Brennan asked Kinzinger if the committee had discovered what Trump was doing and who he had spoken with in the 187 minutes that passed between when he left his Stop the Steal rally to when he tweeted a video asking his supporters to leave the Capitol.

"We have filled in the blanks," Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said. "I can't necessarily say that the motives behind every piece of information we know we'll be able to explain. But this is going to open people's eyes in a big way."

The actions, or inaction, taken by Trump to quell the insurrection is one of the key questions the House select committee has been exploring. The committee has said the upcoming hearing on July 21 will include witness testimony that demonstrates Trump ignored those around him who urged him to call off his supporters sooner.

"The reality is — I'll give you this preview — the president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame," Kinzinger said Sunday.

He continued: "I knew what I felt like as a US congressman. If I was a president, sworn to defend the Constitution — that includes the legislative branch — watching this on television, I know I would have been going ballistic to try to save the Capitol. He did quite the opposite."

Explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to the White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, included some details about the president's actions that day. She testified she heard Trump got into a confrontation with Secret Service agents while demanding to join his supporters at the Capitol, and that Trump knew some people in the crowd were armed . Trump has denied her testimony and called her "bad news."

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the January 6 committee hearings as illegitimate and criticized Kinzinger as a RINO, or Republican In Name Only.

Kinzinger said last week the committee was considering asking Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to testify . On Sunday he said he's not sure if talking to Trump would be valuable, adding he believes he could lie under oath , but that talking to Pence could be very valuable.

Trump's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 79

Split Tail
2d ago

Why doesn’t the Republican Party make up a commission to investigate Biden I don’t understand that If the democrats can get one on trump Republicans should be able to

Reply(13)
21
Joplin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Reply
15
J Brown
3d ago

Constitution allows congres to have investigations into sitting presidents to hold accountability. Thia democrap sham isn't holding Biden accountable, but attacking a past President. Hope repubs take Congress and we elect a repub president. Pay back investigating Biden and Obama will be sweet

Reply(9)
21
