Meet the democratic candidates in Maryland's race for governor

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is profiling candidates on the Maryland primary ballot. Today, we're highlighting the democratic race for governor.

First, let's look at the campaign of John King.

King has been a public servant for much of his life.

He served as Barack Obama's education secretary in the waning years of the Obama administration.

"I bring the combination of vision for a more just and prosperous future for the state where we have world-class schools throughout the state, where we take on climate change," King said of his campaign.

King said that if he is elected, he plans to focus on the long-term picture.

But he intends to do that with an emphasis on education, reproductive freedom, affordable housing, and public safety like mental health services and violence prevention programs.

"We have to make sure we have the strongest laws in Maryland to protect people and keep everyone safe," he said.

King's opponent is Doug Gansler who served eight years as Maryland's attorney general.

Gansler says it is critical that the state's next governor has experience in the criminal justice system.

"Crime is exploding right now," he said. "We need somebody in the governor's chair who has a background in criminal justice."
Gansler says his focus is on crime. If elected, he wants to add 1,000 police officers to the Baltimore Police Department.

"I think crime is holding Maryland back," he said. "You see it in Baltimore City where people are leaving, businesses are leaving so part of it is to drive crime down and lift justice."

Down but not out: Franchot urges patience as votes counted in Democratic primary

BOWIE, Md. -- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot did not concede the Democratic primary for governor Tuesday night despite being significantly behind in votes.He told WJZ he is counting on mail-in ballots and estimates there are several hundred thousand of them. They cannot be counted until Thursday. "Elect someone like myself who actually is going to create a competent state government and doesn't have this kind of train wreck of an inability to count the ballots in a prompt, accurate way," he said.Franchot also addressed supporters and told them to be patient. "To our opposition, make sure you don't celebrate too early,"...
Brown starts with sizable lead in Attorney General's race; O'Malley remains 'cautiously optimistic'

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Anthony Brown has a good head start in the Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General.With about 192,000 early votes counted and 36% of precincts reporting, Brown has about 60% of the vote compared to Katie Curran O'Malley's 40%.Brown, who represents Maryland's 4th congressional district, previously served as lieutenant governor under O'Malley's husband, Martin O'Malley.And her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as Maryland Attorney General from 1987 to 2007.O'Malley was both an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore County and an associate judge for the First District Court of Maryland.In a statement, O'Malley said she's "cautiously optimistic" with...
Maryland Sen. Van Hollen wins primary months after stroke

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for his seat on Tuesday, defeating a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. Van Hollen will be the heavy favorite in November's general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. In...
Some early, expected results in Maryland's primary election

BALTIMORE -- The votes from the primary election are still being tallied, but a few results in predictable races are in.Based on the preliminary numbers, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) is expected to easily fend off a primary challenge from Michelle Smith, as he currently leads by 64 points.Two Democratic incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kweisi Mfume and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, hold similarly commanding leads and the Associated Press is projecting both will move on to the general.Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) is running unopposed to become the Republican Party's nominee for Comptroller.And U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st District) is also running unopposed.Polls were open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
'Slow' day at the polls in Baltimore City, election director says

BALTIMORE -- As the clock struck 8 p.m. Tuesday, polls closed for Maryland's primary election.There were several highly contested races, which included picking candidates to succeed Gov. Larry Hogan and a competitive Baltimore City State's Attorney race with three democrats vying for the job of top prosecutor. Voter turnout during early voting, from July 7-14, was considered slow by Baltimore City Election Director Armstead Jones. The pattern continued through Primary Election Day on July 19. "Things have been very slow everywhere I've gone today," said Jones. "It has been slow in talking to other directors around the state. It has been...
Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
