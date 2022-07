July 21 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo went undercover during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to surprise some fans of her music. The singer, who was on the show to promote the release of her new album Special, released the pre-recorded segment on Wednesday. The sketch involved Lizzo hiding in a separate room while singing to unsuspecting people, who believed they were just there as part of the promotion for the album.

