Where to find specials on National Ice Cream Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The third Sunday in July is a special day for fans of ice cream.

This year, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day and some ice cream shops are offering customers special deals in celebration of the holiday.

Baskin Robbins

Between July 17-23 customer can get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. Anyone shopping online or buying via the store’s app should use the coupon code BECOOLER.

Cold Stone Creamery

Get $4 off purchases of $20 or more and free delivery when buying through the mobile app.

Dairy Queen

Customers can enjoy a special deal of $1 off any dipped cone at participating stores when they order through the DQ app.

Whole Foods

The store is offering 25% off ice cream and frozen treats through Tuesday.

An entire month was dedicated to a national celebration in honor of the tasty treat back in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of July National Ice Cream Day.

So, Louisianians who want to beat the heat this Sunday can do so by enjoying their favorite flavor of ice cream at a discounted price.

