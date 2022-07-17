ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pruett gets her first Top Fuel win for Tony Stewart Racing

By Associated Press
MORRISON, Colo. — Leah Pruett raced to her first Top Fuel victory for Tony Stewart Racing, powering past Shawn Langdon in the final of the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.

Pruett, who is married to Stewart, had a 3.884-second run at 316.38 mph in the final for her 10th career victory and second at Bandimere.

“This is absolutely everything,” Pruett said. “We have the best fans in the entire nation. This is my favorite track. I’ve been trying to be emotionless all day just to do my job, but this is for my entire crew that has been flawless all weekend. I told you guys a long time ago it was coming and couldn’t be prouder than to do it at a place like this. Thank you, Bandimere.”

Added Stewart: “Of all the places we go to on the circuit, Denver is the one she circles on the calendar. Denver is the one she loves the most and the thing she talks about the most. For her to win her first race with this group and this organization here, it means the world to her.”

Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight, the Funny Car points leader, raced to his second straight victory and fifth of the season, topping Bob Tasca III with a 4.065 at 311.92 a Chevrolet Camaro. Hight has 58 career victories.

Hartford raced to his first win of the season and fifth in his career, topping Aaron Stanfield with a 6.967 at 196.36.

Smith capped off a dominant weekend by going 7.097 at 190.22 on a Buell to win for the second straight time in Denver. He also setting the track speed record en route to his 34th career win and second this season.

