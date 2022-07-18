Pedestrian killed early Sunday morning in Walnut Hills

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police said.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gilbert Avenue. Investigators said a man was driving northbound when he struck and killed 26-year-old John Miller.

Police said the driver initially fled the scene but was quickly located. He was uninjured.

Excessive speed and impairment have yet to be determined as factors in the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

