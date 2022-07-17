Death toll rises to 4 in Indiana mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — A mall in a suburb just south of Indianapolis was the site of a mass shooting Sunday afternoon that took the lives of three victims and the shooter, and injured two more.

The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall. The suspect then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more.

According to authorities, one victim that was killed was just outside of the restroom when he was shot. Two other victims, a married couple, were sitting and eating when the gunman opened fire, killing them.

Police said 24 rounds were fired and five people were hit before an armed bystander shot and killed the shooter.

The coroner’s office and Greenwood Police Department on Monday identified the shooter as Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, from Greenwood. The suspect was initially described by police as an adult male armed with a rifle and multiple magazines. Officials have since clarified that Sapirman used a Sig Sauer M400 semi-automatic rifle to shoot the victims.

A “good Samaritan” who was armed killed the suspect, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said. The man who shot the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County, had a legal gun permit and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Two people were still being treated for injuries at a local hospital, Ison said.

GPD added that Sapirman, the lone shooting suspect, is believed to have walked to the mall, entered a bathroom and spent an hour and two minutes in there before exiting. Sapirman then left the restroom and began shooting inside the mall, police said.

In addition to a backpack with ammunition, police said they recovered two other guns and the suspect’s cell phone from the scene. Investigators are looking to uncover information from the phone.

Police raided the apartment of the suspected gunman hours after the shooting. There, officers found a laptop inside an oven.

Neighbors told Nexstar’s WXIN that between midnight and 3 a.m. there was a raid at the apartment that included SWAT teams, FBI, and a bomb disposal unit.

No motivation has been released.

The victims

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Monday that three victims were killed in the shooting. Those victims were identified as:

Pedro Pineda, a 56-year-old husband from Indianapolis

Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, a 37-year-old wife from Indianapolis

Victor Gomez, a 30-year-old from Indianapolis

Both of the two wounded victims are in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

“As you can imagine, this type of situation is horrible,” Ison said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Greenwood is a city of more than 50,000 residents just south of Indianapolis.