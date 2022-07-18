ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barn fire in Summit County spreads to wildland, forcing evacuations in Wanship

By Scott McKane
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago

The Wanship Fire has been 100% contained at the estimated 40 acres thanks to crew efforts. They will continue hotspot monitoring and cleanup throughout the day.

Evacuations were ordered in a small Summit County town due to a fast-growing wildfire just off Interstate 80, but they were lifted Sunday night.

Sometime before 4 p.m., a fire started in the top of an old privately-owned barn in Wanship, according to Summit County spokesman Derek Siddoway. The exact cause of that initial fire is under investigation.

The fire then spread to nearby sheds and outbuildings, then into some dry grass. County officials initially said the fire was "creeping" up the hill, but Utah Wildfire Info later gave an update that it was "growing rapidly." Conditions improved later in the evening.

Summit County issued a mandatory evacuation order for "the immediate vicinity of 30042 Old Lincoln Highway," but it was lifted around 9 p.m. A temporary shelter was set up for evacuees at a nearby Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse, where about 30 people were gathered at one point.

As of the latest update, the Wanship Fire is 100% contained at 40 acres, and county officials said Sunday night that the winds were decreasing.

The fire and smoke have been affecting the freeway nearby, but there have not been any closures.

One home was damaged with minor exterior burns. No residents or firefighters were injured.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

