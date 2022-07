The Walking Dead is making a brand new start of it in old New York. Months after filming wrapped on the flagship series' finale in Georgia, spinoff Isle of the Dead is starting production this month in Manhattan and New Jersey. The fifth series set in AMC's TWD Universe and the first to shoot in the Empire State, the spinoff follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) as they travel together into post-apocalyptic New York City. Showrunner Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead, created the series and will serve as executive producer alongside Morgan and Cohan for AMC Studios.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO