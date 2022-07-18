Excessive Heat Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Bridgeport, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. High winds and waves can capsize boats. Target Area: Jack; Wise The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wise County in north central Texas Southeastern Jack County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Bridgeport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Boonsville, Cottondale, Runaway Bay and Lake Bridgeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JACK COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO