Fond Du Lac, WI

Braelon Allen hosts inaugural softball game

By Fox 11 Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC (WLUK) - Badgers running back Braelon Allen hit two home runs as host of his first charity softball game as the Badgers offense defeated the defense, 12-7. "It's nice to be around...

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football recruiting: UW misses on top two targets in 2023 class

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison West, Middleton alums picked in 3rd round of MLB Draft

MADISON, Wis. — A pair of local baseball products will have a chance to begin a professional career after being picked in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft. Former Madison West star Drake Baldwin, who has been playing catcher at Missouri State since graduating, was picked by the World Series champion Atlanta Braves 96th overall on Monday afternoon. Baldwin was named second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference in 2021. He was ranked as the fourth-best baseball prospect in Wisconsin in 2019 and was the second-best catching prospect in the state after hitting .324 as a senior for the Regents. Baldwin was also a star hockey player, scoring a state-leading 43 goals as a junior.
MADISON, WI
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in New Glarus, Wisconsin

A Minnesota bar owner once landed felony charges after crossing state lines with beer from New Glarus Brewing Company. It's illegal to sell the coveted (and famously "Only in Wisconsin") Spotted Cow ale out of state. Yes, New Glarus brews are that good. But the real crime? The owner only came for the beer!
NEW GLARUS, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
WISCONSIN STATE
veronapress.com

Carl Miller named 2022 Wisconsin Grocer of the Year

Along with the variety of products and services Carl's stores provide, he is involved in the community. Carl and his stores participate in Adopt-a-Highway. They also run the nonprofit brat stand with all proceeds going towards the Verona youth sports groups. This is a yearly service that Carl and the Miller family participates in.
VERONA, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Four dairy farms welcome visitors for ACE Twilight meetings

After chores are completed, farmers, elected officials, community members and mroe are invited to visit one of four farms across Wisconsin and engage in meaningful dialogue and learn more about their rural neighbors during the 2022 Agricultural Community Engagement (ACE) Twilight meetings hosted by dairy farms in Vernon, Buffalo, Clark and Dodge counites.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mike Jarvis
wibqam.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
Channel 3000

Local singer-songwriter slows down but his music is heating up

Here’s the thing about singer-songwriter Sam Ness: Even when he stays home, he travels. When I last wrote about Ness — who will launch his new album, “City Lights and Smoke,” with a release concert July 23 at the Majestic Theatre — it was two years ago. Ness, then 22, was headed with his guitar to the western United States. He’d spent the previous several years crisscrossing the globe — the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, Thailand, New Zealand — playing on street corners, in clubs, on the move, chasing an audience.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

“Lenny’s Canes” keeps customers walking tall in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Janesville is still perfecting his craft even after more than six decades in the trades. Lenny Staller is the owner, operator, and sole employee at Lenny’s Canes on Highway 14. The 82-year-old began woodworking in high school. “I started working...
JANESVILLE, WI
#Badgers
nbc15.com

No injuries reported after car crashes into east side Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There have been no injuries reported after a car crashed into a home on Madison’s east side early Sunday morning. Madison Police report that they were dispatched to the scene at N. Fair Oaks Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after a caller claimed he saw four people running away from the car after it had struck the home.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers announces grants to build affordable housing, including projects in Madison and Middleton

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will invest in projects to develop affordable housing across the state. Governor Evers announced a series of grants Monday worth over $32 million, meant to fund affordable multifamily housing projects statewide. The move is part of a plan originally announced in April. Evers had announced that $20 million of ARPA would be used for a grant...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Risk for the development of tarspot remains high

Weather over the last week has been generally drier with milder temperatures in most of Wisconsin. Isolated storms have occurred and periods of leaf wetness have prevailed. So what does that mean for important plant diseases of corn and soybeans? Let’s break that down. As noted last week we...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Fun for the whole family at the Dane County Fair

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair is back, and with it comes concerts, games, animals, carnivals, and fair food. The fair runs from July 21 through July 24 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, with a special themes throughout its stay. Gates are open starting at 9 a.m. each morning with entertainment all the way until 10 p.m.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect wanted in theft from Madison’s St. Vincent De Paul store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is involved with an alleged theft case from a St. Vincent De Paul store. Officials state that on June 24 he reportedly stole the personal belonging of people shopping at the thrift store located on S. Park St.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister

For the fifth straight week, gas prices in the Madison area dropped, and the average cost for a gallon of gas in Dane County is down to $3.99, according to AAA. As gas across the country dips, a spokesperson for the company shares what could keep gas prices low the rest of the summer and into the fall.
MADISON, WI

