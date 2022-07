I recently received a mailer about Republican state Senate candidate Gary Humble. The mailer was funded by MCPAC, and I am writing to pass along my response to this mailer, which I sent as an email to the office of the PAC treasurer. My thoughts, while not directed at the incumbent (Jack Johnson), absolutely reflect upon Jack’s character, in that those who represent him do reveal a lot about him.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO