Bourbon County, KS

Homeland Security investigates Kan. man for child porn distribution

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
BOURBON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on child porn allegations. According to...

Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs second victim in rural Kansas double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a July 4th weekend double murder have identified the second victim as 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloam from California, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. July 3, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

US disrupts North Korean hacker that targeted Kan. hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI and Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted U.S. hospitals with ransomware, ultimately recovering half a million dollars in ransom payments, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday. Monaco...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KDHE: 9 additional COVID deaths, 7,600 new cases

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 7,626 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 13 to Wednesday July 20, for a total of 827,301 cases. The state reported 9 COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,966. Kansas is providing fewer updates of...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. woman dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash

WOODSON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died and another was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Woodson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Sandra E. Campbell, 54, Yates Center, was southbound on U.S. 75 five miles north of U.S. 54. The pickup...
WOODSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Marshall endorses Warren in primary for Kan. attorney general

WASHINGTON— Senator Roger Marshall has announced his support for state Senator Kellie Warren in the GOP primary for Kansas Attorney General. On social media Tuesday, Warren wrote "couldn’t be prouder to have Roger Marshall's full support. He’s a conservative who knows how to fight and win for Kansas, and when I’m Attorney General, I’ll work with him to fight back against Biden’s overreach." Marshall retweeted the twitter statement.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

With vote looming, Kansas a national abortion battleground again

In the early 1990s, anti-abortion activists from around the country flocked to Kansas and made it the epicenter of protests over what may have been the country’s most contentious social issue. In the years that followed, the state imposed ever stricter regulations on abortion. Places like Missouri, Oklahoma and...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Mann comments on trade legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01) released the following statement in response to the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC)'s ruling in its investigation concerning urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solution fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago. "Today, the U.S. International Trade Commission rejected imposing final duties on urea ammonium...
KANSAS STATE
