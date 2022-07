CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local DJ and photographer is working to take back the community. His mentoring program held a youth fishing day on Sunday at Elizabeth River Park. Brandon Eley has been mentoring kids for 20 years and says male mentors are needed now more than ever. “It’s hurting the heart now seeing kids that I basically helped raise, die to gun violence,” explained Eley. “I have some free time sometimes, so I give it to the kids!”

