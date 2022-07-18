ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, PA

Local councilwoman facing charges after police say she punched an officer

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIPbq_0gj4naqC00

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A local councilwoman is facing criminal charges after police say she punched an officer.

Court documents say that Bellevue councilwoman Sabreena Miller assaulted the officer as he was responding to an incident in her home.

Officers were called to Sumner Avenue in Bellevue on Saturday for reports of a man who had stabbed himself at around 3:47 a.m.

When police arrived, they found John Miller standing in the doorway. They said he had a towel wrapped around his right leg and was bleeding on the floor. John Miller told the officers that he had a knife dropped which caused the cut.

One officer went into the kitchen of the home to investigate further and found two knives on the ground and puddles of blood on the floor. Once in the kitchen, the officer said he met Sabreena Miller near the bathroom. According to police paperwork, the officer said that she came at him, told him to get out of her house and asked why he was there.

The officer told her he was called there and mentioned her husband was bleeding from a stab wound at the front door. The officer said he smelled alcohol on Sabreena Miller’s breath as she began to scream at him and push him saying he had no right to be there. Police noticed that she had scratch marks on her neck.

Police say Miller punched an officer in the back of the head while they were investigating and then got into a struggle with him. Court documents said both officers were required to secure her and she was placed under arrest.

Sabreena Miller is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

John Miller also faces simple assault charges due to the scratches found on his wife’s neck.

Comments / 13

Karen Houlihan
3d ago

If you read the story, the husband met the cops at the door and allowed them in the house to investigate further. Since the husband was dripping blood, the cops are obligated to further investigate. The article wasn't clear as to who called the cops (unless I missed it). Nevertheless they had to determine if there was possible danger inside. In my opinion, it seems like a domestic dispute that got out of hand. It is my understanding that every call to the police must be thoroughly checked out, and if there is blood, they have the right to enter the house and determine if anyone else is injured or, God forbid, dead. It's a matter of procedure. Perhaps this couple could find a better way to air any disagreement in the future. This incident must be terribly embarrassing. Both parties appeared to be out of control as both were arrested. Hopefully, Mrs Miller is more professional in her council duties.

Reply
4
Bobby C.
3d ago

Assaulting a police officer, good example for the community. Glad she's not my council member.

Reply
7
 

