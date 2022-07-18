ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Downtown Tulsa Shooting

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe."

TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running.

Tulsa investigators said they learned several young adults were at the Downtown Tulsa attraction that night. Police believe one group of people shot at another group as they were leaving in a car. The One Williams Center building at 1st Street and Boston was hit by bullets.

Police said McAdoo was shot in the car and died at a hospital later in the morning.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Comments / 8

Mnimar
3d ago

The crime in Tulsa is out of control. We need serious changes made. Our homicide detectives are excellent at solving crimes but more needs to be done to prevent them. Our elected officials aren't even addressing the problem. All they care about is bringing new businesses to Tulsa. If something isn't done soon, businesses are going to start leaving the city. Who could blame them. I'm sure many of them live and are raising their children here.

Reply(1)
13
Vicki Gregory
3d ago

Why are young people out on the streets at 3 a.m.? With weapons! Where are the parental figures? Does discipline not happen in homes anymore? 😕

Reply(1)
6
Frankie Da Chi-one
2d ago

I’ve noticed since the law was passed that parents could no longer discipline their children the world has became out of control. Parents knew how to handle situations at home even if it involved getting their children help. Now the government has put things out where parents are no longer involved with how discipline goes. At 17/18 children are considered to be grown. They claim that at that age they understand the rights and wrongs to life. It’s a shame how so many innocent lives are being taken by careless acts but all we can do is pray.

Reply
3
 

