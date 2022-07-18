ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You actually notice your bill now': Price of food makes shoppers rethink choices and spending

By Clay LePard
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — A trip to the grocery comes with a bigger bill than compared to a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Data from the USDA shows the average shopper saw their monthly food costs in May 2022 increase by more than $30 dollars compared to one year ago.

How much more are you actually paying for everyday goods due to inflation?

News 5 reported on these grocery increases at the beginning of the year, when Mentor Family Foods co-owner P.J. Conway said the price increases across the board presented a difficult scenario and he didn’t expect prices to drop anytime soon.

“Another 8-10% probably by the end of the summer,” he said in January. “That’s what all the guys I talk to are saying.”

At the time of that interview, the average increase in food costs was only $20 compared to a year earlier.

Federal data released Wednesday shows inflation reaching a new 40-year high. The 9.1%, 12-month rate is the highest since December 1981.

For Michael Nelson, the rise in prices for items whether it’s fruit, milk or juices, has him rethinking the rest of his cart.

“You actually notice your bill now,” he said. “I’m more discriminating what I buy now. I don’t buy the luxury items such as desserts and so forth, [have to] cut back.”

At Kamms’ Corners Farmers Market, every little bit helps when it comes to dealing with these rise in prices. That can mean anything from a $10 food voucher for members at Buckeye Health, or a discount buying produce in bulk.

“It’s still a challenge for people to get fresh fruits and vegetables,” LaVelle Betts with Buckeye Health said. “They really need these extra funds to help them get through the month.”

The USDA estimates that going forward those food prices could continue to climb, with prices increasing anywhere from 8.5% - 9.5% compared to a year ago.

Clay LePard is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard or on Facebook Clay LePard News 5.

