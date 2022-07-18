ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

By Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Rtl8_0gj4lmVK00
Indiana Mall Shooting Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP) (Kelly Wilkinson)

GREENWOOD, Ind. — (AP) — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

A 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman, Ison said at a news conference.

Four of those hit by gunfire were females and one was a male, Ison said. He didn't immediately know the specific gender or age of those who were killed.

He said a 12-year-old girl was among the two injured, both of whom are in stable condition.

Police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Ison said.

The mass shooting was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022. Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, have all become killing grounds in recent months. Still, the reality of America's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual deaths that rarely make the news.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There was no threat to the area Sunday night, authorities said.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.

Authorities said they would provide more details Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Greenwood Park Mall Gunman Identified

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified. Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police identify armed ‘good Samaritan’ who killed Greenwood mall shooting suspect

A day after a gunman , officials identified the victims, the suspect and armed bystander who fatally shot him before he was able to kill more people. At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Ind., was shopping with his girlfriend at the Greenwood Park Mall when shots rang out in the food court on Sunday just before 6 p.m. local time.
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Food Court#The Mall#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall#Americans
WSOC Charlotte

Indiana shooting: 1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired during vigil at park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least one person was killed and three others were hurt during a vigil at a park in suburban Indianapolis, authorities said. According to WISH-TV and WRTV, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, where people had gathered for a vigil. Beech Grove police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, the news outlets reported.
FOX59

Indy man steals and crashes IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after stealing an IndyGo bus and crashing it a short distance later. Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with theft, criminal confinement using a vehicle and leaving the scene after an accident. According to a police report, officers responded to 64th and College Avenue around 9:40 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Greenwood Park Mall Shooting: Why Preparedness Counts

GREENWOOD, Ind.–Greenwood’s police chief says he believes preparedness is what helped save lives during Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall food court. But, he said the quick thinking of a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County who was willing to take a human life to save others may have made that person the real hero.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Police: Southeast Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a report of a person shot in the 5200 block of Padre Lane around 3:30 p.m. The location is a neighborhood just southeast of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue. Officers found a...
Fox 59

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at a Beech Grove park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One person is dead and three others are injured following a Sunday night shooting at a park in Beech Grove. According to Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, the shooting occurred Sunday night at Don Challis Park on South 9th Avenue. One person was killed and three more were injured in the shooting, Buckley said.
BEECH GROVE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested by Lebanon Police

At 7:35 p.m. Friday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the local Kroger on the report of a wanted subject out of Clinton County being at that location. LPD Officers were told that an off-duty Frankfort Police Officer spotted the wanted subject, Torrance Edwards 19 of Frankfort, at the Kroger. LPD Officers arrived on the scene and were told that Edwards fled the area heading north. After a foot pursuit, responding officers from multiple agencies within the county surrounded the area where Mr. Edwards was believed to be. With help from witnesses in the area, Mr. Edwards was located and taken into custody in the 600 block of Syracuse Drive.
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man in critical condition after being shot, run over on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot and run over by a car Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block E. 33rd Street when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an area near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue on report of a person shot and run over by a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy