ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians take college slugger in first round of MLB Draft

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpCpe_0gj4lWKa00

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have selected outfielder Chase DeLauter in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

DeLauter was selected 16th overall.

Pirates select prized high school hitting prospect with first-round pick

This past year at James Madison, he hit .437 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs.

In his college career, DeLauter hit .402 with 15 long balls and 35 RBIs.

He is the highest James Madison player to go in the draft history.

Cleveland has three other picks on night one of the MLB Draft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
WKBN

Man pleads guilty in middle of rape trial, sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man charged with the rape of a 1-year-old girl entered a guilty plea Tuesday in the middle of his trial. Ronald Paris, 28, of Roy Street, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a first-degree felony charge of rape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Pirates#The Cleveland Guardians#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Police find large amount of cocaine after man flees traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday found a large amount of cocaine after a man fled from a traffic stop on the South Side. Wilson Nadal, 27, of East Indianola Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs and misdemeanor obstructing official business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WKBN

Dog found with rocks in stomach doesn’t make it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog found on the East Side of Youngstown with several health issues, including rocks in his stomach, was not able to be saved. Animal Charity got the call about the male Cane Corso from a worker with the sanitation department. The worker found the dog near Richmond Avenue and Park Road on Youngstown’s East Side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy