Guardians take college slugger in first round of MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have selected outfielder Chase DeLauter in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

DeLauter was selected 16th overall.

This past year at James Madison, he hit .437 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs.

In his college career, DeLauter hit .402 with 15 long balls and 35 RBIs.

He is the highest James Madison player to go in the draft history.

Cleveland has three other picks on night one of the MLB Draft.

